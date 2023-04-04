Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Is Chock Full of Mother’s Day Gifts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The sun is out (and staying out!), blue birds are twiddling outside my window, and Nordstrom is having a spring sale so good that I want to tweet all about it. The epic sale includes up to 60% off home decor, apparel, accessories, beauty, and even designer collections. Tons of best-selling brands including Nike, Farm Rio, Levi’s, Lancome, and Le Creuset are steeply marked down to their lowest prices of the season.

Plus, with Mother’s Day on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to score a solid gift for the mom in your life on a discount, whether she’s a budding chef, a beauty lover, or fitness junkie. Of course, with prices this low, you may want to save some room in your wallet to treat yourself to some gifts too. The sale will be live through April 11, but with deals this good we suggest shopping ASAP, as stock will probably sell out quickly.

3-Piece Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dishes Down from $243 This 3-piece ceramic set is 58% off, and I bet your mom or wife will love you 58% more if you buy these for her for Mother’s Day. Or if you’re a mom or wife reading this, treat yourself. You deserve to bake with this beautiful five-star set like the queen you are. Buy At Nordstrom $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Aphrodite Greek Goddess Candle Down from $40 This Greek goddess candle is 50% off and I know exactly where I’m going to put it to add a warm artsy touch to my decor. Available in shades of baby yellow, red, and brown, this is a gorgeous, eye-catching piece that your friends are going to obsess over. Buy At Nordstrom $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Too Faced Mini Eyeshadow Palette Down from $29 To say I’m obsessed with this mini “Light My Fire” eyeshadow palette would be an understatement. Too Faced remains one of the most loved and top-rated makeup brands on the market, so we already know the quality and pigmentation is bomb AF, but these colors?! They look so hot–literally–and will pair perfectly with my face and all my fun spring and summer outfits. And since it’s mini, I can easily pack it for my getaways this summer. I’m also eyeing this more cool-toned palette for those nights when I want to be more mysterious. I Major Love it. I’d love to try out this camouflage-inspired palette’s blending power. Buy At Nordstrom $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

adidas Solar Glide 5 Running Shoe UP TO 48% OFF Did you all see the new Barbie teaser trailer? So many Barbies and so many Kens and so many more reasons for me to want to buy everything pink and fun that reminds me of Barbie. Speaking of pink, look at how cute these highly-rated, signature-striped adidas running shoes are. The rosy color is currently 48% off, which feels like fate honestly, because I’m going to need something to run in to see the movie this summer (and I’ll be packing all my emotions into this cute and vibrant pink The North Face crossbody bag). Buy At Nordstrom $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

“The Office” Intro Cotton Socks Down from $17 Dads everywhere will be screaming and cracking all the dad jokes on Father’s Day opening up these socks. Consider them a stocking stuffer for the other gifts for your dad. And if music’s more your dad’s thing–or honestly, anyone could possibly like these–check out these socks featuring illustrations of The Beatles. Buy At Nordstrom $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Four Star Self-Sharpening Knife Block & Set Down from $769 This premium stainless steel knife set from J.A. Henckels is a whopping 60% off. This six-piece knife and shears block with ice-hardened blades and slots for eight steak knives is a major cutting-edge deal, and you should absolutely check it out. Did I mention it has a 4.8 star-rating with nearly 700 reviews? It also has sleek graphics showing you which knives go where, so no more confusion there (I hope). Buy At Nordstrom $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Farm Rio Romantic Embroidered Eyelet Top Down from $175 Farm Rio is one of those coveted brands that almost never gets marked down, so now’s your chance to score it for up to 50% off. I’m swooning over this flirty spring blouse, which will look perfect with denim cutoffs and some sandals. Buy At Nordstrom $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

