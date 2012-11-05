Nor’easter Headed for East Coast

CHEAT SHEET
Will Mayor Bloomberg be ready this time? A Nor’easter is brewing off the coast of the Carolinas and is set to hit the New York region early Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is predicted to bring up to 60mph winds, heavy rain, and possibly even snow to East Coast residents still reeling from the impact of Sandy. But unlike last week’s hurricane, this storm is coming as tide levels are unusually low, lessening the chances of severe flooding.