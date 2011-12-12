Noriega Extradited to Panama

CHEAT SHEET
After 20 years in overseas prisons, Manuel Noriega will serve out the rest of his days in Panama. The former Panamanian leader was extradited home Sunday evening to serve time on murder, corruption, and embezzlement charges. Once an ally of the U.S., Noriega spent 20 years in an American prison before his extradition in 2010 to France, where he was convicted of money laundering. It’s unclear, however, if he’ll remain in prison in Panama, which has a law allowing people over age 70 to serve out their sentences at home.