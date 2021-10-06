North Carolina Cops Find Unexpected Culprit Behind Racist Frat Invite
PLOT TWIST
Greenville police believe they’ve identified the person behind a racist East Carolina University frat party invite that circulated earlier this year. The anonymous invitation for a Theta Chi party was posted on the social media site Yik Yak in August. It read: “Theta Chi rush party. [Potential new members] and girls only. No blacks.” The note also included the contact information for a member within the fraternity.
Theta Chi denied any involvement with the post. After investigating, police found the party wasn’t real and the post was not actually from a member of the fraternity. Instead, they allegedly traced it to James Daniel Edwards IV, a Black student and a member of Pi Lambda Phi, another East Carolina University frat. He has been charged with cyberstalking, and police are not exactly sure why the 19-year-old even made the post.
According to the chapter website, Pi Lambda Phi accepts “men of good character without regard to race or religion.” Reportedly, Edwards is listed as the chapter vice president of recruitment.