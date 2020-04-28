CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    North Carolina Pug Is First U.S. Dog to Test Positive for Coronavirus

    THAT’S RUFF

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty

    A North Carolina pug named Winston is the first dog in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, Duke Health announced Monday. The animal belongs to a Chapel Hill family that was infected with the new coronavirus, and he apparently isn’t big on social distancing or hygiene. “[The dog] licks all of our dinner plates and sleeps in my mom’s bed, and we’re the ones who put our faces into his face. So it makes sense that he got [coronavirus],” Ben McLean told WRAL. Two dogs in Hong Kong reportedly have tested positive, and so have two New York cats and a tiger at the Bronx Zoo. Winston is doing fine, the family said.

    Read it at WRAL