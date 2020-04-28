North Carolina Pug Is First U.S. Dog to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Read it at WRAL
A North Carolina pug named Winston is the first dog in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19, Duke Health announced Monday. The animal belongs to a Chapel Hill family that was infected with the new coronavirus, and he apparently isn’t big on social distancing or hygiene. “[The dog] licks all of our dinner plates and sleeps in my mom’s bed, and we’re the ones who put our faces into his face. So it makes sense that he got [coronavirus],” Ben McLean told WRAL. Two dogs in Hong Kong reportedly have tested positive, and so have two New York cats and a tiger at the Bronx Zoo. Winston is doing fine, the family said.