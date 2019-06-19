North Carolina High School Loses ACT Answer Sheets of 440 Students

Over 400 North Carolina students have an ACT retake to look forward to after officials reportedly lost the answer sheets of an entire grade. Rising seniors at Pinecrest High School in North Carolina who sat for the test on February 20 and March 13 will have to endure the three-hour-long test once more when they return to school in the fall.

The school alerted parents and students of the circumstances this week after getting confirmation from ACT officials that they had never received the score sheets, CNN reports. Parents began inquiring about the scores in late May, prompting Moore County Schools to reach out to ACT. “It was human error,” Moore County Schools spokeswoman Catherine Murphy told CNN. “The actual answer sheets were never shipped back to ACT.” Murphy says the school has no record of the shipment. The school district and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction will re-administer the test at no cost to students in the fall. Pinecrest High School Principal Stefanie Phillips said in a statement that the district is re-evaluating its security, processes, and protocols for test administration.