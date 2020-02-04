North Carolina Woman Crushed Her Hands With Car, Then Used Toes to Dial 911
A North Carolina woman crushed both of her hands while changing a flat tire on her car—then managed to dial 911 with her toes, authorities said. The unnamed 54-year-old woman from Charlotte spent more than a half an hour in “excruciating pain” before she managed to wriggle her shoe off and alert emergency services about the accident, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. She attempted to change the tire in the dark when the jack slipped out of place and the car slammed down on her hands and trapped her. It took several attempts, but she eventually managed to dial 911 with her foot and first responders arrived at the scene eight minutes later. They freed one of her hands using a prybar, then used a hydraulic lift to free her other hand. Both hands suffered severe damage, NBC News reports, and she was taken to a trauma center at a local hospital for treatment.