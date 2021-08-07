Elderly Woman Found ‘Entombed’ in Concrete in NC Basement
A 70-year-old North Carolina woman was found “entombed in concrete” in her basement—and now her home care worker is under investigation. Lynn Keene, of Avery County, was found dead in her basement last Monday, three days after being reported missing and more than a month since her family spoke to her. The search reared its head Monday when police found Keene’s car abandoned in Cherokee, a town about 120 miles away from her home. Avery County Sheriff’s Office cops later obtained a search warrant to search the house, where they found her remains in her basement.
Authorities told FOX 46 that Elizabeth Freeman, Keene’s live-in caretaker, is a person of interest in the case, and is suspected of car theft, financial card theft, and identity theft. After a manhunt, Freeman was found on Friday night in a western North Carolina hospital. She is being treated for an unspecified injury, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office said.