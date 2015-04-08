North Charleston Mayor Orders Body Cams

CHEAT SHEET
The police officer who shot and killed Walter Scott was not wearing a body camera, even though South Carolina allocated $275,000 of a federal grant for the North Charleston Police Department to procure them after the outcry over Michael Brown and Eric Garner’s deaths. A total of 115 body cameras were allocated to the 340-strong North Charleston police department. North Charleston Mayor said Wednesday he ordered 150 additional body cameras by executive order and that every officer on the street will wear one.