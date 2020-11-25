North Dakota Governor Denied Power Grab for Dead COVID-19 Victim’s Seat
NO AUTHORITY
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum spent $1.8 million in an effort to unseat state Rep. Jeff Delzer, who clashed with him over the budget and who was defeated in a June primary. But the candidate who beat him, Dave Andahl, died from COVID-19 in the fall, too late for ballots to be changed, and was elected posthumously. The local Republicans chose Delzer to take the seat, and Burgum sued to installed his own candidate. But this week, the state’s highest court ruled against him, writing that the governor “does not have statutory or constitutional authority to make an appointment to fill the vacancy in this case.” And in a final slap in the face to Burgum, Delzer is under consideration for the chairmanship of the House Appropriations committee.