North Dakota Passes Fetus Personhood

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Huffington Post
The Right to Life movement scored a major victory Friday when North Dakota became the first state to pass a fetal personhood amendment. The measure, which passed 57-35 in the State House of Representatives, grants legal personhood rights to embryos at the moment of fertilization. The amendment is not law yet—it will appear on the November 2014 ballot for voters to rule on whether it will pass. If accepted, the measure will ban all abortions in the state, with no exceptions in the case for rape, incest, or risk of life to the mother. Several forms of birth control could have their legalities questioned as well.