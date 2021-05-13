Texas School Cop Forced to Quit After On-Duty Affair With Colleague
ON THE CLOCK
An officer and a civilian employee with Texas’ North East Independent School District Police Department were both forced to resign after they used their government-provided email accounts to arrange late night hookups, at least one of which occurred while the officer was on duty, KSAT reports. The investigation started when an anonymous letter was sent to HR accusing Jessica Clary, a security access technician, of having an affair with Officer Josue Terrazas during work hours. Officials found 1,500 emails between the pair over a year, most of which discussed plans to hook up. “I would say come over but I don’t want you to get in trouble,” one email said. “You can if you think you can get away with it.” Clary’s dad, a superintendent of the same police department, was also forced to quit after emails showed him strategizing about getting his daughter a job with another police department once she’d resigned.