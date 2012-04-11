North Korea Begins Fueling Rocket

CHEAT SHEET
North Korea could launch its rocket tomorrow, despite international objections and warnings. The hermit state said it is injecting fuel into its long-range rocket “as we speak,” meaning there is one more stage before it is ready to launch. North Korea claims the rocket is simply meant to put a weather satellite into orbit, but other countries say it is a disguised ballistic missile test. There is also concern that North Korea will follow the launch with nuclear tests, as it did in 2009. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that “recent history strongly suggests that additional provocations may follow.”