North Korea Brands President Trump an ‘Erratic Old Man’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    North Korea has ridiculed President Donald Trump once again—this time calling him a “heedless and erratic old man.” Trump and Kim Jong Un appear to have hit a rough patch in their relationship of late and the countries have been exchanging insults like its 2017. This time, North Korea has taken exception to a Sunday tweet from Trump that stated Kim is “too smart and has far too much to lose” by acting in a hostile way toward him. In a Monday statement, a senior North Korean official, former nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol, said: “As [Trump] is such a heedless and erratic old man, the time when we cannot but call him a ‘dotard’ again may come.” He went on: “Though the U.S. may take away anything more from us, it can never remove the strong sense of self-respect, might, and resentment against the U.S. from us.” North Korea has been issuing increasingly aggressive statements ahead of an end-of-year deadline set by Kim for Washington to salvage nuclear talks between the countries.

