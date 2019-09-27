CHEAT SHEET
North Korea Calls on Trump to Make a ‘Bold Decision’ to Revive Talks
North Korea has called on President Trump to make a “wise option and bold decision” in order to revive nuclear talks between the two countries. “I came to know that President Trump is different from his predecessors in political sense and decision while watching his approach to [North Korea], so I would like to place my hope on President Trump’s wise option and bold decision,” Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said in a statement. Kim Kye Gwan’s statement came days after Trump said another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “could happen soon.” Kim Kye Gwan said the U.S. hasn’t done enough since Trump and Kim Jong Un’s meeting in Singapore last year to make a breakthrough on nuclear policy, while North Korea has made “sincere efforts.”