North Korea: CIA Has Biochemical Plot to Kill Kim Jong Un

North Korean state media has accused the CIA of hatching a “vicious plot” with South Korea to assassinate Kim Jong Un via “biochemical substances.” Pyongyang officials said the two have a plan to kill off the young leader during a public ceremony. “We will ferret out and mercilessly destroy to the last one the terrorists of the U.S. CIA and the puppet IS [intelligence service] of South Korea,” a statement said. The plot is essentially a “declaration of a war,” it said. “The heinous crime, which was recently uncovered and smashed in the DPRK, is a kind of terrorism against not only the DPRK but the justice and conscience of humankind and an act of mangling the future of humankind.” State media reported that the two countries had “corrupted” and “bribed” a North Korean citizen who had the surname Kim. The statement did not give any further information about how the alleged plot was foiled or what became of the alleged spy. The CIA has declined to comment on the allegation.