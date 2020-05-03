North Korea Fires on South’s Guard Post After Kim Jong Un Resurfaces

Read it at Reuters
Kim Jong Un appears to be back with a bang. South Korea said Sunday that North Korean troops fired bullets across the border at one of its guard posts. The South Koreans then fired two rounds in return, and no casualties were reported. The gunplay came hours after North Korea issued photos of its leader as proof that he is alive and well after a three-week absence from the public eye that prompted rumors he was gravely ill or even dead. President Trump retweeted the photos of the ruthless dictator with the message that he was “glad to see he is back, and well!”