North Korea Goes Full Trump, Calls Joe Biden a ‘Fool of Low IQ’

Maybe Kim Jong Un has been spending a little bit too much time with Donald Trump. The Hermit Kingdom’s official state-news agency has released a statement on Joe Biden that could have come from the thumb of Trump himself, calling the former vice president a “fool of low IQ.” The unintentionally amusing broadside came after the presidential hopeful called Kim a “dictator and tyrant.” The statement from North Korea’s news agency read: “The presidential candidate from the Democratic Party during his recent election campaigning reeled off rhetoric slandering the supreme leadership of [North Korea]. What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician.” In the weirdest section of the statement, the agency mocked Biden’s belief that he was leading the race to become president, saying the very idea of it was “enough to make a cat laugh.”