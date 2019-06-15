North Korea Heats Up Insults Against U.S. But Leaves Trump Alone

President Donald Trump’s name has been conspicuously missing from the last ten scathing reports put out by the North Korean Foreign Ministry, according to the Wall Street Journal. The reports focus on a breakdown in negotiations between the United States and the rogue nation over its nuclear program. Among those most targeted are national security adviser John Bolton, who the North Korean leadership referred to in May as a “human defect” and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who North Korea suggested had been “fabricating stories like a fiction writer.” Prior to meeting, Trump and Kim often exchanged barbs with Kim once describing the U.S. president as “the mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and Trump referring to the North Korean leader as “little rocket man.”