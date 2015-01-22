North Korea Hiring Tour-Guide Trainers

CHEAT SHEET
North Korea is looking for English-speaking volunteers to train tour guides in the country’s budding tourism industry. The program is being run by Juche Travel Services and is requesting volunteers certified to teach English as a foreign language or have a background in the tourism sector who will spend a month at the Pyongyang Tourism College. “To my knowledge there will not be the opportunity to wander freely,” a representative from the travel agency said.