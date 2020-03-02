North Korea Launches First Missiles of 2020, Says South Korea
North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday, according to the South Korean military, in its first launches since last November. The two missiles are believed to have been fired from near the country’s east coast, and they flew 150 miles before landing in the sea between North Korea and Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles are “believed to be short-range ballistic missiles.” “This kind of act by North Korea does not help efforts to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula,” the South Korean military said in a statement. “We once again urge the North to immediately stop it.” At the start of the year, leader Kim Jong Un said he would bring an end to his suspension of nuclear and long-range missile tests after talks between the U.S. and North Korea stalled indefinitely.