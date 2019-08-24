CHEAT SHEET
North Korea Launches Two Projectiles in Their Seventh Weapons Test This Month
North Korea launched two projectiles early Saturday morning, the governments of South Korea and Japan announced. According to The Wall Street Journal, South Korea’s military said North Korea launched two unknown projectiles into the waters between South Korea and Japan in their seventh weapons test this month. The distance, time, and type of projectile launched was not reportedly known. A U.S. official who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity said the two missiles appeared to be short-range. “Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The Journal noted the launches came after the U.S.-South Korea joint exercises that have been known to anger North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended.