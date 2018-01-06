North Korea ‘Likely’ to Join Winter Olympics in South

CHEAT SHEET
North Korea’s representative at the International Olympic Committee says the country will “probably” send a figure skating pair to compete in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Japan’s Kyodo News reported Saturday. Chang Ung, Pyongyang’s IOC representative, announced the news to reporters at Beijing’s International Airport, where he was thought to be on his way to Switzerland to discuss the matter with the IOC. The move comes after North and South Korea agreed to hold their first official talks with each other in more than two years, a sign of easing tensions on the peninsula after a year filled with animosity and nuclear threats.