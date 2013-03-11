North Korea Nullifies War Truce

CHEAT SHEET
No visit from Dennis Rodman could solve the problems between North and South Korea. South Korea has a heightened sense of anxiety as the U.S. and South Korea conducted joint military drills Monday. Despite increased tensions, no skirmishes have been reported along the border. In a recent poll, two thirds of South Koreans advocated that the country develop its own nuclear arsenal. The new South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, is the daughter of a military strongman who made a name for himself by standing tough against North Korea—and Park’s very election reflects the changing attitudes of the country.