North Korea Previews Rocket Launch

As North Korea prepares for a rocket launch to mark the anniversary of country founder’s 100th birthday, CNN and other media were brought to tour the control center and satellite. North Korean officials claim the launch is peaceful, but South Korea, Japan and the U.S. view it as a test for long-range ballistic missiles and a breach of resolutions made by the United Nations Security Council. North Korea refuses to cancel the launch despite public pressure from China and a suspension on food aid by the American government.