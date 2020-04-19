North Korea Rejects Claim That Kim Jong Un Sent Trump ‘a Nice Note’
North Korea on Sunday rejected President Trump’s assertion that Kim Jong Un sent him a “nice note” recently, dismissing it an “ungrounded story” that should not be misused for “selfish purposes,” the Associated Press reported. Trump had said during a coronavirus press briefing on Saturday that “I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine.” But North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “the supreme leadership” did not send any such letter, and that “The relations between the top leaders of (North Korea) and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes.”
Trump had sent Kim a letter in March, reportedly appealing to the North Korean dictator to work together in fighting the pandemic and which North Korea’s state media characterized as a sign of “special and very firm personal relations,” according to Reuters.