    North Korea Removes Missiles

    N. Korean soldiers in Pyongyang on April 25. (David Guttenfelder/AP)

    So here’s some good news. North Korea removed two missiles from a launch site on the coast, an indication that there is no longer an immediate threat of a launch, a U.S. official said Monday. Pentagon spokesman George Little called the movement a “provocation pause,” and said it was “obviously beneficial” to normalizing relations on the Korean peninsula. South Korean president Park Geun-hye will be holding talks with U.S. President Obama on Tuesday, and Park will address U.S. Congress on Wednesday. But the move comes just a few days after North Korea sentenced a U.S. citizen to 15 years in a hard labor camp for murky charges.

