CHEAT SHEET
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Satellite Photos Indicate North Korea is Building a Nuke-Launching Submarine
Satellite photos of a secret North Korean naval facility appear to show that Kim Jong Un's government is building a submarine capable of launching nuclear missiles, according to NBC News. The photos were taken earlier this week at the Sinpo South Shipyard and appear to show a large submarine alongside support vessels and a crane that experts say could be used to tow a vessel out to sea for a submarine-launched missile test. However, analysts don't think the submarine can currently be used, saying the threat from the new technology is “emerging rather than imminent.” Even after it is built, it would reportedly take at least a year to test the submarine. However, the experts say the completion of the project would mark a “significant advancement of the North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear threat.”