North Korea Says It Tested ‘High-Thrust’ Rocket

North Korea’s government announced that it has successfully tested a “high-thrust” rocket engine in a bid to launch satellites. KCNA, the state-run media arm in North Korea, said leader Kim Jong Un “emphasized that the whole world will soon witness what eventful significance the great victory won today carries.” The rocket test comes as the world grows wary of the country’s nuclear ambitions and development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during a trip to Asia, said this week that the U.S. is ending its policy of “strategic patience” when it comes to the rogue regime, adding that military options are not off the table. The rocket announcement came on the same day that Tillerson traveled to China, North Korea’s strongest ally.
