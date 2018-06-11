North Korea Says It Wants ‘a New Relationship’ With U.S.

After the disastrous G7 summit this weekend, things are looking a bit more positive in Singapore with just a day to go until the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Trump said he has a “good feeling” about the meetup, tweeting late Sunday: "Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!" Meanwhile, North Korea, through its state media, has said it’s looking to “establish a new relationship to meet the changing demands of the new era.” It said “broad and in-depth opinions” would be exchanged to “establish a permanent and peaceful regime in the Korean Peninsula and to solve problems that are of common concern, including issues to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” It added: “Even if a country had a hostile relationship with us in the past, our attitude is that if this nation respects our autonomy... we shall seek normalization through dialogue.”
