CHEAT SHEET
READY, AIM, FIRE
NK Says Kim Jong Un Supervised Latest Test Fire of Multiple Rocket Launcher
North Korea’s Central News Agency said Saturday that Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test firing of a multiple launch system on Friday after South Korean military detected projectiles landing in the sea of its eastern coast for the third time in a week. The Associated Press reports quotes experts who say the increased activity is meant to ramp up pressure on the Trump administration and South Korea after nuclear negotiations stalled. South Korea said that the Friday launch sent projectiles 137 miles, which would cover the metropolitan area surrounding Seoul, home to almost half of the Soth Korean population as well as a U.S. military base near the city. Friday, President Donald Trump downplayed reports of the new tests. “He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!”