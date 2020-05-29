North Korea Secretly Upgraded One of Its Key Nuclear Facilities, Says Report
It’s almost exactly two years since President Trump met Kim Jong Un and declared that North Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat.” But recent satellite photos reportedly show that the country is still using, and even upgrading, one its key nuclear facilities. NBC News reports that an analysis of images taken in March shows activity at the Pyongsan Uranium Concentrate Plant, which is believed to produce so-called yellowcake uranium, a precursor of nuclear fuel. The research was carried out by North Korea experts Joseph Bermudez Jr. and Victor Cha. Cha, who worked as top Korea adviser for President George W. Bush, said images show the North Korean regime’s “unrelenting effort to grow their capabilities despite three summits and the utter failure of the one diplomatic negotiation that Trump has put any effort into.” On Sunday, Kim Jong Un led a military meeting to discuss increasing the country’s nuclear arsenal.