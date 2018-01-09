CHEAT SHEET
    North Korea, South Korea Agree to Hold Military Talks

    PROGRESS

    Yonhap via REUTERS

    South and North Korea have agreed to hold official military talks, officials from the two countries announced Tuesday in a rare joint statement. Such talks would mark the first time the two Koreas have engaged in any such dialogue in more than two years. Earlier Tuesday, North Korea announced during a formal discussion with its southern neighbor that it would send a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. The South agreed to temporarily suspend sanctions against North Korean officials visiting their country in order for the visit to happen.

