North Korea Test-Fires Fires Short Range Missiles Into Sea of Japan

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff say North Korea launched a number of short-range missiles from the Hodo Penninsula into the Sea of Japan early Saturday morning local time, according to the BBC. The test launch is the first since Pyongyang tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017. It is also the first test since U.S. President Donald Trump walked out of a summit in Vietnam earlier this year. Last month, North Korea announced that it had tested a yet-unidentified “tactical guided weapon.” When reached for comment by the BBC late Friday night in Washington, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said they were watching the situation. “We are aware of North Korea’s actions tonight,” she said, according to the BBC. “We will continue to monitor as necessary.”