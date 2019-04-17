North Korea Test-Fires ‘Tactical Guided Weapon’: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-fire of a new “tactical guided weapon,” the Associated Press reports. North Korean state media reportedly said Kim Jong Un observed the test Wednesday at the country's Academy of Defense Science, and remarked that “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army.” The White House told the AP they were not aware of the report and declined to comment. The Pentagon reportedly said it was aware of the reports but had no comment or additional information to provide. This would reportedly be North Korea's first weapons test since Trump’s second summit with Kim Jong Un ended without an agreement earlier this year.