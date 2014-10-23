North Korea to Bar Foreign Tourists

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
According to tour operators in North Korea, the authoritarian regime plans to bar entry to foreigners on tourist trips due to fears of Ebola. The government will reportedly put the ban in place Friday. “We have just received official news from our partners in the DPRK that, as of tomorrow, tourists from any country, regardless of where they have recently visited, will not be permitted to enter,” said Gareth Johnson of Young Pioneer Tours. The country’s official news agency had announced in September that it was increasing quarantines for foreign tourists.