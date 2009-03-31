North Korea to Indict Americans

CHEAT SHEET
Should North Korea’s pending missile test fail to foment a global crisis, it seems the country has a Plan B: The Associated Press is reporting that North Korea plans to indict the two American journalists, Euna Lee and Laura Ling, who were detained for allegedly entering the country illegally at the Chinese border on March 17. "The illegal entry of U.S. reporters into the DPRK and their suspected hostile acts have been confirmed by evidence and their statements," said the state-run news agency, without specifying what the “hostile acts” were. Espionage charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in North Korea’s infamous gulag-like labor camps.