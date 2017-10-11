North Korea: Trump ‘Lit the Wick of War Against Us’ in His UN Speech

CHEAT SHEET
North Korean Foreign Minister Lee Yong-Ho told Russian state news Wednesday that President Trump “lit the wick of war against us” when he threatened to destroy the isolated nation during his UN General Assembly speech in September. “Dear top leader Kim Jong Un has already warned us harshly: The U.S. should act sensibly and stop touching us if they do not want to disgrace themselves in the face of the whole world, substituting ourselves for our blow,” Lee said. Trump said at the UN that “the United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”