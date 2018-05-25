CHEAT SHEET
    North Korea: Trump Went Against ‘the World’s Desire’ by Canceling Summit

    RICH

    KCNA/via REUTERS

    North Korea issued its first official response on Thursday night to President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel his summit next month with Kim Jong Un. In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the country’s vice foreign minister Kim Gye Gwan said Trump’s decision went against “the world’s desire,” adding that Kim Jong Un is prepared to meet with Trump “at any time.” A senior White House official said on Thursday that North Korea “stood us up” and “never showed up” to meetings with a White House advance team that was sent to Singapore to prepare for the meeting.

