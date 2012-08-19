North Korea Warns of ‘Sacred War’

CHEAT SHEET
Kim Jong-un told North Korean troops to be ready for a “sacred war” as the United States and South Korea prepare for a series of training exercises. The North Korean leader’s saber-rattling rhetoric came as he visited with troops on an island where the military responded to war games led by South Korea in 2010 by shelling a nearby island. “He ordered the service persons of the detachment to be vigilant against every move of the enemy and not to miss their gold chance to deal at once deadly counter blows at the enemy,” a North Korean state news agency reported.