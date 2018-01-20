North Korea Will Send 22 Athletes to Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

North Korea’s participation in next month’s Winter Olympic Games in the South has expanded, with 22 athletes now set to take part instead of only one figure-skating pair, the International Olympic Committee said Saturday. In a sign of easing tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, North Korea’s athletes will now compete in skiing, ice skating, and women’s ice hockey at the games in Pyeongchang, the IOC said. Up until Saturday, the country had only secured one spot in figure skating. The rival Koreas have also agreed to march together under a single flag for the opening ceremony, with one athlete from each country holding the Korean Unification Flag. IOC president Thomas Bach hailed the agreement as a “milestone” and said he hopes the Winter Games pave the way to a “brighter future” on the Korean Peninsula.
