North Korea’s ‘Mass Games’ Postponed After Bad Review From Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s infamous Mass Games—an annual propaganda spectacle involving tens of thousands of performers—have been brought to an abrupt halt after a bad review from Kim Jong Un. Kim attended the opening of the Games Monday with his wife and top officials—including Kim Yong Chol, a diplomat who was reported to have been executed. However, he apparently hated it. State media reported that Kim “seriously criticized” the games’ creators “for their wrong spirit of creation and irresponsible work attitude.” Foreign tour groups announced Wednesday the games have been stopped. Koryo Tours said “there will be a pause for some days/weeks while the show is adjusted before being launched again.” Simon Cockerell, general manager at Koryo Tours, told Reuters he had “no idea what part [Kim] didn’t like about it.”