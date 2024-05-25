LISTEN: North West Reveals Singing Chops While Belting Song From ‘The Lion King’
KWEEN!
North West took to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night, singing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” during a live The Lion King concert event. The celebrity 10-year-old must have drawn inspiration from her own life, as heir apparent to a massive public following, as she pranced around the stage, dressed as the titular young lion longing for glory. The concert was her first big public performance since her rap debut at Art Basel Miami in December. Cheering her on from the crowd were mom and dad—Kim Kardashian and Ye—as well as Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker, according to TMZ. The star-studded event took place to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King, and featured performances from Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, and Jeremy Irons, the original voice of Scar, who did a chilling rendition of “Be Prepared.”