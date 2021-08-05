Creepy British Rent-a-Santa Sentenced for Groping Women While in Costume

CHEAT SHEET
A British man has been given a suspended prison sentence for groping two women while working as a rent-a-Santa in Northumberland, in northern England. Raymond Finn was found guilty in May of three counts of sexual assault for groping people back in December 2018. He was given four months in prison, to be suspended for 18 months, and will be registered as a sex offender. Northumbria Police say Finn pushed his groin against one victim and smacked her bottom while dressed up as Santa. He pressed his body against the second victim. “Finn is a predator who thought it was acceptable to sexually touch women without their consent,” said Detective Constable Frank Cox. Finn had shown no remorse for his actions, Cox said.