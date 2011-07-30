Norway Killer Claims Attack Was 'Plan B'

CHEAT SHEET
Not only is Anders Behring Breivik unrepentant about killing 77 people, he says the massacre was his backup plan. The confessed killer told investigators that he planned to set several car bombs throughout Oslo targeting government buildings, the Labor Party headquarters, and the royal palace. Fortunately, he became so worried about being caught he went ahead with his less ambitious plan. It's unclear whether this account his true, as Breivik also claimed to be working with others, which police believe to be a lie. Detectives say Breivik has been eager to know about what kind of coverage he's been receiving in the media, but otherwise has displayed shockingly little emotion.