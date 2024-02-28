Norway’s King Harald V Hospitalized with an Infection on Malaysian Holiday
‘IN GOOD SPIRITS’
King Harald V of Norway is recovering after being hospitalized with an infection while on a Malaysian getaway. Harald’s personal physician traveled to the resort island of Langkawi and confirmed that the 87-year-old monarch’s condition is “improving,” the Norwegian royal household said in a statement Tuesday. His son, Crown Prince Haakon, told reporters in Norway that his father “was in good spirits” on a Wednesday phone call. “It is clear that his age means that it is good to treat this properly. They are very good at the hospital,” Haakon added. “We don’t know when he will come home. We will have to decide on that later.” Harald, who has repeatedly stated he has no plans to abdicate his throne, has been assailed by health issues in recent months, and was most recently hospitalized with an infection last December.