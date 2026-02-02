Norwegian Royals’ Son Hit With Fresh Arrest Ahead of Rape Trial

Marius Borg Høiby, 29—the son of Norway’s Crown Princess—was arrested on Sunday, just two days before he is due to stand trial on 38 charges, including rape, assault, and drug offenses. Høiby, who holds no royal title, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, the heir apparent to the Norwegian throne. According to Oslo police attorney Andreas Kruszewski, police arrested Høiby and charged him with assault, making threats with a knife, and violating a restraining order. The Norwegian royals’ son’s legal troubles began in 2024 when he was arrested in August following an alleged knife-wielding attack on his girlfriend and again in November on suspicion of raping a woman who was “unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act,” according to a preliminary charge. He was indicted in August 2025 and has remained free while awaiting trial, denying the most serious charges. “This is the biggest scandal the Norwegian royals have ever faced,” Niklas Kokkinn-Thoresen, editor-in-chief of the Norwegian celebrity magazine Se og Hør, told the BBC. He is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday and, if convicted, faces more than 10 years in prison.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Click through to follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack.

The Guardian