Note on Chelsea Bomb Referenced Boston

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
A note that was reportedly found on the undetonated pressure-cooker bomb discovered in Manhattan on Saturday night referenced the Boston Marathon bombings, NBC News reports. The paper also reportedly mentioned Anwar al-Awlaki, the American-born al Qaeda-linked cleric killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2011. The bomb was the second one placed in Chelsea and was found shortly after the first one exploded, injuring 29 people. Police arrested 28-year-old Ahmad Khan Rahami of New Jersey on Monday in connection to the bombings.