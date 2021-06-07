CHEAT SHEET
Notorious Boko Haram Leader Reportedly Died as ISIS Closed In on Him
After speculation about the reported death of notorious Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) militant group confirmed and took responsibility, Reuters reports. Shekau, who was at the helm of Boko Haram when 300 girls were kidnapped from the Chibok school in 2014, was fond of using young women and girls as suicide bombers. On May 18, he blew himself up as ISWAP fighters approached, according to a taped announcement by the group. “Abubakar Shekau, God has judged him by sending him to heaven,” an ISWAP leader said on the tape. Islamic State militants are working to consolidate power in the region under Boko Haram’s control and saw Shekau as a problem, according to the ISWAP leadership.