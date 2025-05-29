Donald Trump continued his pardon spree Wednesday when he commuted the federal life sentences of Larry Hoover, the co-founder the Chicago gang Gangster Disciples.

The 74-year-old was sentenced to six life terms in 1997 on federal charges, but at the time had already been serving a 200-year-sentence on state charges for murder.

Trump commuted Hoover’s federal life sentences for murder and founding a criminal enterprise, but Hoover’s state convictions will remain. It is unlikely he will be freed but he is expected to be transferred to another prison, according to The New York Times. His transfer date out of ADX Florence in Colorado is uncertain.

Trump commuted Hoover's federal life sentences, but the gang co-founder still has many years to serve in state prison. Chicago Tribune/TNS

Hoover’s attorneys told CBS News that they were “thrilled” to hear about the pardon.

“The Courts have demonstrated a complete unwillingness to consider Mr. Hoover’s considerable growth and complete rehabilitation,” they said in a statement. “Despite the Court’s unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters. Thankfully, Mr. Hoover’s pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover.”

Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland was convicted in two separate federal cases in 2004 and 2014. Hartford Courant/TNS

Additional pardon recipients Wednesday include former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland, a Republican, who was convicted in two federal cases, one in 2004 for conspiracy to commit mail and tax fraud and the other in 2014 for illegal campaign activity.

Trump also pardoned Mark Bashaw, a former Army officer convicted of disobeying COVID-19 rules in the military, as well as rapper Kentrell Gaulden, also known as “NBA YoungBoy,” for federal weapons charges.

Former Republican Rep. Michael Grimm, who pleaded to guilty to tax fraud for cooking the books at his Manhattan restaurant, was pardoned as well.

During a failed 2018 GOP primary bid for his old seat, Grimm claimed that his prosecution was political in nature—the same rationale Trump used regarding his many legal cases. Grimm also claimed his opponent was insufficiently pro-Trump.

Trump’s other pardons of late include include a reality television couple convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, and a former Virginia sheriff who accepted bribes to give out auxiliary sheriff’s badges.